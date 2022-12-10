Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,554 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,939.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 533,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 562,892 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 628.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

