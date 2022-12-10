Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $227.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

