Paloma Partners Management Co Has $425,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

