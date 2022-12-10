Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.73 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

