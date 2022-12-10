Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 499 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.