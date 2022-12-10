811 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4,681.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $151.38 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.