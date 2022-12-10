Delphia USA Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other Yellow news, CFO Daniel L. Olivier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.