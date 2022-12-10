Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

COF stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

