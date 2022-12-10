Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

