Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,200 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.