Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5,145.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 99.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

