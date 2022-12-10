Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,133,826 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.19% of Starbucks worth $1,038,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $482,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 65.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,226 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

