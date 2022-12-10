Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 5,300 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.