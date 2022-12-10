Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

