Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $47.64 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $47,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

