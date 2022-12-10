Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univar Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of UNVR opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

