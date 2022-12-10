Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,021,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.73% of Sun Life Financial worth $732,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 191.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

