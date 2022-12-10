Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.22% of Equitable worth $903,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 32.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,707,800. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

