Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 293.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $936,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $100.04 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,813,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

