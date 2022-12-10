Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,379,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.64% of CF Industries worth $964,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

