Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,850,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,447,376 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in State Street were worth $977,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 59.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in State Street by 6.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 30.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.35.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.