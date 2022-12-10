Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.38% of Meritage Homes worth $63,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $53,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.