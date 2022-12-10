Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,338,425 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,260,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,338,425 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.11% of CoStar Group worth $982,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after acquiring an additional 403,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CoStar Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after acquiring an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

