Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 238,357 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,357 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Phillips 66 worth $60,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 996,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 586,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

