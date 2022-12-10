Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 812,260 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 812,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $69,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

