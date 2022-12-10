Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198,708 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of onsemi worth $76,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

onsemi stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

