Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 122.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $77,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SUI opened at $142.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

