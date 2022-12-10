Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 811,678 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Microchip Technology worth $72,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after acquiring an additional 554,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

