Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,994,197 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 605.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994,197 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of Howmet Aerospace worth $72,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after buying an additional 3,870,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.