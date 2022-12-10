Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 973,523 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,523 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.69% of WestRock worth $70,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after buying an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

