Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 12,865 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 220.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $88,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Shares of S stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $39,686.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

