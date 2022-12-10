Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $194.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

