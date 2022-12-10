Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,585 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $80,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Moderna Stock Down 4.0 %

MRNA opened at $177.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,487,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,487,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,899 shares of company stock valued at $78,214,086. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

