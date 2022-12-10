Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Price Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,419.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,238.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.04 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

