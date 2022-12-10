Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 89 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $325.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.74. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

