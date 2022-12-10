Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 9,900 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

