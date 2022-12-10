Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 633 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

