Centiva Capital LP Purchases 21,540 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 726.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,507 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $58.34 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

