MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MetLife were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

