Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.66 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,923 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.82.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $242.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.