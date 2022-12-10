Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,197 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CDW by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in CDW by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

