Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,526 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

