Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $153.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

