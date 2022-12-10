Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 306,182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $42,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.66 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

