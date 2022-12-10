Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $95,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Middleby by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Middleby by 8.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

MIDD stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.45.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

