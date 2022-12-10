Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $39.28 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.59% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $39,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,088 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $583,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.