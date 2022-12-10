Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $127,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

