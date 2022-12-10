Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $3,420,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 175,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,204,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.13 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

