Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,531 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $43,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

