Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Ferrari by 0.3% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $220.72 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $271.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.