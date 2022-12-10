Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Ferrari by 0.3% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferrari Price Performance
NYSE:RACE opened at $220.72 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $271.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.